Shackleford scores 15 off the bench, North Texas knocks off Central Arkansas 74-56

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Josiah Shackleford led North Texas past Central Arkansas on Thursday with 15 points off the bench in a 74-56 win.

Shackleford shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Mean Green (4-2). David Terrell Jr. added 13 points while shooting 2 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Je’Shawn Stevenson had 13 points and shot 2 for 11 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Camren Hunter led the way for the Bears (1-4) with 12 points and two steals. Javion Guy-King and Luke Moore both added eight points for Central Arkansas.

North Texas took the lead for good with 1:21 left in the first half. The score was 28-26 at halftime, with Shackleford racking up 10 points. North Texas pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 10 points. They outscored Central Arkansas by 16 points in the final half, as Stevenson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

