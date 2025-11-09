Seton Hall plays Fairfield in non-conference action

Fairfield Stags (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall…

Fairfield Stags (1-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Fairfield meet in non-conference action.

Seton Hall finished 5-11 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Pirates averaged 11.2 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

Fairfield finished 3-12 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Stags averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

