Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Samford earns 78-63 victory…

Samford earns 78-63 victory over Georgia State

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 6:05 PM

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Dylan Faulkner’s 19 points helped Samford defeat Georgia State 78-63 on Tuesday.

Faulkner had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-4). Jaxon Pollard added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds. Cade Norris shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Micah Tucker finished with 21 points for the Panthers (1-6). Georgia State also got 17 points and two steals from Malachi Brown. Jakai Newton also had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up