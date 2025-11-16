Live Radio
Samford Bulldogs to visit Central Arkansas Bears Sunday

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:51 AM

Samford Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Samford.

Central Arkansas went 7-7 at home last season while going 9-24 overall. The Bears averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from behind the arc last season.

Samford finished 22-11 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 19.5 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

