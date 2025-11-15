Live Radio
Samford Bulldogs to square off against the Central Arkansas Bears on the road

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:42 AM

Samford Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Samford.

Central Arkansas finished 9-24 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears shot 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

Samford went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 9.9 steals, 3.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

