Samford Bulldogs to square off against the Central Arkansas Bears on the road

Samford Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-2) Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Samford.…

Samford Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Samford.

Central Arkansas finished 9-24 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bears shot 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

Samford went 22-11 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 9.9 steals, 3.6 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.