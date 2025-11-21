Saint Bonaventure takes on Albany after Drake’s 21-point game

Albany Great Danes (3-2) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0) Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Albany Great Danes (3-2) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Albany after Laycee Drake scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 64-57 victory against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Bonnies are 3-0 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Great Danes are 0-2 on the road. Albany is ninth in the America East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Stewart averaging 1.8.

Saint Bonaventure scores 70.8 points, 19.4 more per game than the 51.4 Albany gives up. Albany scores 6.0 more points per game (60.6) than Saint Bonaventure allows (54.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 12.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

Lara Langermann averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 78.6% from beyond the arc. Stewart is averaging 14 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.