Saint Bonaventure begins season at home against Bradley

Bradley Braves vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Bradley in the season opener.

Saint Bonaventure went 22-12 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bonnies averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Bradley went 28-9 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Braves averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 28.5 from deep.

