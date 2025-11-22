Saine and Weber State host UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-2) at Weber State Wildcats (2-3) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5;…

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-2) at Weber State Wildcats (2-3)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts UT Arlington after Tijan Saine scored 23 points in Weber State’s 91-85 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on their home court. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Mavericks are 1-1 on the road. UT Arlington is the leader in the WAC allowing only 61.8 points per game while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

Weber State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). UT Arlington averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Weber State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viljami Vartiainen is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.6 points and 1.6 steals. Jace Whiting is shooting 53.1% and averaging 13.8 points.

Raysean Seamster is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 9.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.