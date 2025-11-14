Live Radio
Rojas leads Wyoming against Portland after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

Portland Pilots (3-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Portland after Uriyah Rojas scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 79-65 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

Wyoming went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Cowboys averaged 67.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

Portland finished 12-20 overall last season while going 3-9 on the road. The Pilots gave up 80.4 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

