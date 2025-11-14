Rojas leads Wyoming against Portland after 23-point outing

Portland Pilots (3-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Portland after…

Portland Pilots (3-0) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Portland after Uriyah Rojas scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 79-65 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

Wyoming went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Cowboys averaged 67.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.2 last season.

Portland finished 12-20 overall last season while going 3-9 on the road. The Pilots gave up 80.4 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

