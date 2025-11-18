Richmond takes on VMI, seeks 4th straight victory

VMI Keydets (3-2) at Richmond Spiders (3-0) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond aims to keep its…

VMI Keydets (3-2) at Richmond Spiders (3-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spiders take on VMI.

Richmond finished 6-9 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Spiders averaged 11.6 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

The Keydets are 1-1 on the road. VMI is the SoCon leader with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Clark averaging 7.0.

