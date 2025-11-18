Live Radio
Richmond takes on VMI, seeks 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:59 AM

VMI Keydets (3-2) at Richmond Spiders (3-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Spiders take on VMI.

Richmond finished 6-9 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Spiders averaged 11.6 assists per game on 22.8 made field goals last season.

The Keydets are 1-1 on the road. VMI is the SoCon leader with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Clark averaging 7.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

