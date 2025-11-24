Rich Rolf scores 22 to lead Youngstown State over Georgia Southern 67-61 at Jacksonville Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rich Rolf’s 22 points helped Youngstown State defeat Georgia Southern 67-61 on Monday night at the…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rich Rolf’s 22 points helped Youngstown State defeat Georgia Southern 67-61 on Monday night at the Jacksonville Classic.

Rolf also added six rebounds for the Penguins (3-4). Cris Carroll had 16 points and six rebounds. Cam Polak scored 10.

The Eagles (3-4) were led by Alden Applewhite, who finished with 16 points. Nakavieon White added 14 points and Tyren Moore had 11 points and two steals.

