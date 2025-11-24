Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rich Rolf scores 22…

Rich Rolf scores 22 to lead Youngstown State over Georgia Southern 67-61 at Jacksonville Classic

The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 10:27 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rich Rolf’s 22 points helped Youngstown State defeat Georgia Southern 67-61 on Monday night at the Jacksonville Classic.

Rolf also added six rebounds for the Penguins (3-4). Cris Carroll had 16 points and six rebounds. Cam Polak scored 10.

The Eagles (3-4) were led by Alden Applewhite, who finished with 16 points. Nakavieon White added 14 points and Tyren Moore had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up