Reilly scores 29 as Quinnipiac defeats City Tech 112-52

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Samson Reilly’s 29 points helped Quinnipiac defeat City Tech 112-52 on Wednesday.

Reilly went 10 of 18 from the field (9 for 15 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (3-2). Keith Mcknight scored 20 points while going 9 of 9 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Christopher Skenderi went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Beavers were led by Justin Morety, who recorded 22 points.

