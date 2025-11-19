Live Radio
Reilly scores 29 as Quinnipiac defeats City Tech 112-52

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 10:43 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Samson Reilly’s 29 points helped Quinnipiac defeat City Tech 112-52 on Wednesday.

Reilly went 10 of 18 from the field (9 for 15 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (3-2). Keith Mcknight scored 20 points while going 9 of 9 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Christopher Skenderi went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Beavers were led by Justin Morety, who recorded 22 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

