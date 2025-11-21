Presbyterian faces No. 19 UCLA on 3-game losing streak

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-1) Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -26.5; over/under…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -26.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian is looking to stop its three-game skid with a victory against No. 19 UCLA.

The Bruins are 4-0 in home games. UCLA scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-3 on the road. Presbyterian is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.0 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jonah Pierce is shooting 57.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 14.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.