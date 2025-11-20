Pratt’s 27 lead Stony Brook over Brown 80-70

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt had 27 points in Stony Brook’s 80-70 victory over Brown on Thursday. Pratt…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt had 27 points in Stony Brook’s 80-70 victory over Brown on Thursday.

Pratt also had three steals for the Seawolves (4-1). Richard Goods added 13 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and also had seven rebounds. Rob Brown III shot 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and scored 12 points.

The Bears (1-5) were led in scoring by Adrian Uchidiuno, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Brown also got 13 points and six rebounds from Landon Lewis. Isaiah Langham also had 11 points and three steals.

Stony Brook took the lead with 10:06 left in the first half and did not trail again. Pratt led their team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them ahead 49-32 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.