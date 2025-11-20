Portland Pilots and the Idaho State Bengals square off

Idaho State Bengals (3-1) vs. Portland Pilots (2-2) Honolulu; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland will play Idaho State…

Idaho State Bengals (3-1) vs. Portland Pilots (2-2)

Honolulu; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will play Idaho State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Portland went 31-5 overall with a 12-1 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Pilots averaged 75.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

Idaho State finished 14-17 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bengals averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 0.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

