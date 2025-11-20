Oregon State Beavers and the Evansville Purple Aces square off

Evansville Purple Aces (2-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Evansville Purple Aces (2-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will square off against Evansville at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Oregon State finished 20-13 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 69.0 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Purple Aces are 2-3 in non-conference play. Evansville ranks fifth in the MVC allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.