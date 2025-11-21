Oregon State Beavers and the Evansville Purple Aces meet

Evansville Purple Aces (2-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (2-3) vs. Oregon State Beavers (3-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on Evansville in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

Oregon State finished 20-13 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Beavers averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

The Purple Aces are 2-3 in non-conference play. Evansville is eighth in the MVC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Joshua Hughes averaging 6.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

