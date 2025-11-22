Old Dominion hosts North Carolina Central following Cunningham’s 23-point performance

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-1) Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-1)

Norfolk, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces North Carolina Central after Simone Cunningham scored 23 points in Old Dominion’s 73-67 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Monarchs are 2-1 in home games. Old Dominion is eighth in college basketball with 16.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Cunningham averaging 4.2 offensive boards.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. North Carolina Central is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Old Dominion averages 72.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 72.8 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 5.0 more points per game (60.2) than Old Dominion gives up to opponents (55.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is scoring 13.4 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 32.4%.

Aniya Finger is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Morgan Callahan is averaging 10.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

