Oklahoma State faces Nicholls State following Miller’s 24-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (0-4) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Nicholls State after Vyctorius Miller scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 103-95 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Cowboys are 5-0 in home games. Oklahoma State is the Big 12 leader with 40.6 rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 6.2.

Nicholls State finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Colonels averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

