Oklahoma hosts Saint Francis (PA) to start season

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Oklahoma Sooners Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma opens the season…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma opens the season at home against Saint Francis (PA).

Oklahoma went 20-14 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Sooners shot 46.8% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 11-8 in NEC action and 6-13 on the road a season ago. The Red Flash averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.