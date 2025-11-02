Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Oklahoma hosts Saint Francis…

Oklahoma hosts Saint Francis (PA) to start season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:53 AM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Oklahoma Sooners

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma opens the season at home against Saint Francis (PA).

Oklahoma went 20-14 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Sooners shot 46.8% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 11-8 in NEC action and 6-13 on the road a season ago. The Red Flash averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up