Oakland secures 95-87 win over Montana

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 1:44 AM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brody Robinson’s 23 points helped Oakland defeat Montana 95-87 on Tuesday night.

Robinson added eight assists and three steals for the Golden Grizzlies (3-5). Michael Houge added 19 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Isaac Garrett had 14 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Kenyon Aguino finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and two steals for the Grizzlies (4-4). Tyler Thompson added 19 points and two blocks for Montana. Money Williams finished with 15 points and 15 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

