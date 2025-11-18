Northern Arizona secures 108-79 victory against Embry-Riddle (AZ)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah Shaw had 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 108-79 victory against Embry-Riddle (AZ) on Tuesday. Shaw…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah Shaw had 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 108-79 victory against Embry-Riddle (AZ) on Tuesday.

Shaw shot 5 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (2-2). Traivar Jackson added 16 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and also grabbed eight rebounds. Karl Markus Poom had 16 points and shot 5 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Jacey Canalin led the way for the Eagles with 16 points and two steals. Christian Wells added 11 points for Embry-Riddle (AZ), and Noah Gifft added nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

