North Florida plays Georgia on 3-game road skid

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (5-0) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hits…

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (5-0)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hits the road against Georgia looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Lady Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Georgia is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

North Florida went 5-26 overall a season ago while going 0-16 on the road. The Ospreys averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.