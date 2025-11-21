Live Radio
North Florida Ospreys face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:55 AM

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) vs. North Florida Ospreys (1-3)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays Southern Miss in Pensacola, Florida.

North Florida finished 15-17 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Ospreys averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

The Golden Eagles have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Southern Miss is second in the Sun Belt with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Tavares averaging 6.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

