North Florida Ospreys and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles meet

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:42 AM

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) vs. North Florida Ospreys (1-3)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces Southern Miss in Pensacola, Florida.

North Florida finished 15-17 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Ospreys averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Golden Eagles have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Southern Miss is second in the Sun Belt with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Tavares averaging 6.2.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

