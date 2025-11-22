North Florida Ospreys and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles meet

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) vs. North Florida Ospreys (1-3) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) vs. North Florida Ospreys (1-3)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces Southern Miss in Pensacola, Florida.

North Florida finished 15-17 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Ospreys averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Golden Eagles have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Southern Miss is second in the Sun Belt with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Tavares averaging 6.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

