North Carolina A&T Aggies host the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels for out-of-conference contest

North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-3)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T and No. 14 North Carolina face off in non-conference action.

The Aggies are 2-0 in home games. N.C. A&T is fifth in the CAA in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Chaniya Clark paces the Aggies with 7.0 boards.

North Carolina finished 29-8 overall a season ago while going 9-1 on the road. The Tar Heels averaged 7.9 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

