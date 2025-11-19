North Carolina A&T Aggies host the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels for out-of-conference contest

North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-3)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T and No. 14 North Carolina face off in non-conference action.
The Aggies are 2-0 in home games. N.C. A&T is fifth in the CAA in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Chaniya Clark paces the Aggies with 7.0 boards.
North Carolina finished 29-8 overall a season ago while going 9-1 on the road. The Tar Heels averaged 7.9 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.