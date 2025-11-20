Noard leads Cornell to 95-94 OT victory over Colgate

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 27 points, including the game-winning free throw with two seconds left in double…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard scored 27 points, including the game-winning free throw with two seconds left in double overtime, for Cornell and the Big Red knocked off Colgate 95-94 on Thursday.

Noard added six rebounds for the Big Red (3-2). Adam Tsang Hinton shot 6 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Jake Fiegen shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Jalen Cox led the Raiders (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists. Andrew Alekseyenko added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for Colgate. Kyle Carlesimo finished with 15 points and three steals.

Noard put up 12 points in the first half for Cornell, who trailed 41-37 at halftime. Tsang Hinton scored nine second-half points and Noard hit the game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Noard paced Cornell with six points in double including their game-winner.

