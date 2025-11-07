No. 5 St. John’s hosts No. 15 Alabama following Philon’s 22-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -6.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Alabama takes on No. 5 St. John’s after Labaron Philon scored 22 points in Alabama’s 91-62 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

St. John’s went 31-5 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Storm shot 44.5% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama finished 28-9 overall last season while going 9-3 on the road. The Crimson Tide shot 48.4% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.