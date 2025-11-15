No. 3 UConn Huskies play the No. 7 BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars (3-0) vs. UConn Huskies (3-0) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 153.5…

BYU Cougars (3-0) vs. UConn Huskies (3-0)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn will square off against No. 7 BYU at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

UConn went 24-11 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second-chance points and 20.7 bench points last season.

BYU went 26-10 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars shot 48.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

