No. 3 UConn hosts No. 4 Arizona following Dell’Orso’s 20-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (4-0) at UConn Huskies (4-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits No. 3 UConn after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points in Arizona’s 69-65 victory against the UCLA Bruins.

UConn went 24-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 35.6 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

Arizona finished 24-13 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 7.5 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

