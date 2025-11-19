No. 3 UConn hosts No. 4 Arizona following Dell’Orso’s 20-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (4-0) at UConn Huskies (4-0)
Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 156.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits No. 3 UConn after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points in Arizona’s 69-65 victory against the UCLA Bruins.
UConn went 24-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 35.6 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.
Arizona finished 24-13 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 7.5 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
