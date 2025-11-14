No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks play the Princeton Tigers in cross-conference game

Princeton Tigers (2-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Kansas and Princeton…

Princeton Tigers (2-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (2-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Kansas and Princeton face off in non-conference action.

Kansas finished 21-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jayhawks averaged 17.7 assists per game on 28.9 made field goals last season.

Princeton finished 7-4 on the road and 19-11 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 14.5 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

