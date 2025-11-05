No. 24 Kentucky hosts Monmouth after Davis’ 20-point outing

Monmouth Hawks (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)
Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits No. 24 Kentucky after Alexis Davis scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 81-42 victory over the Chestnut Hill Griffins.
Kentucky finished 23-8 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 31.9% from behind the arc last season.
Monmouth went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Hawks gave up 63.2 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
