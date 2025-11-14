No. 23 Kentucky visits Marshall following Hassett’s 20-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky…

Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) at Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky visits Marshall after Amelia Hassett scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 90-30 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Marshall went 7-9 at home last season while going 15-20 overall. The Thundering Herd averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.9 last season.

Kentucky finished 11-6 in SEC action and 6-4 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 8.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.