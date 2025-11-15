No. 22 Louisville visits Clemson following Jones’ 21-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (2-1) at Clemson Tigers (3-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville visits…

Louisville Cardinals (2-1) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Louisville visits Clemson after Skylar Jones scored 21 points in Louisville’s 74-68 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Clemson went 14-17 overall and 7-13 in ACC play last season. The Tigers averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 9.6 from the free-throw line and 22.2 from 3-point range.

Louisville went 14-6 in ACC play and 22-11 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.