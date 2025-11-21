No. 21 Arkansas hosts Jackson State following Thomas’ 26-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -29.5; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -29.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arkansas hosts Jackson State after Meleek Thomas scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 84-83 win against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Razorbacks are 4-0 in home games. Arkansas is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Jackson State went 16-5 in SWAC action and 6-15 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.