No. 17 Illinois faces FGCU after Humrichous’ 21-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Illinois faces FGCU after Ben Humrichous scored 21 points in Illinois’ 113-55 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

Illinois finished 22-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.6 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.3% from behind the arc last season.

FGCU went 13-6 in ASUN play and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.