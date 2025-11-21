No. 15 Texas Tech takes on No. 1 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas…

Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech faces No. 1 Purdue at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Red Raiders have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Texas Tech averages 87.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 5-0 in non-conference play. Purdue averages 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 9.6 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc. JT Toppin is shooting 54.8% and averaging 23.5 points.

Fletcher Loyer is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

