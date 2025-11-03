No. 12 Ole Miss hosts Norfolk State in season opener

Norfolk State Spartans at Ole Miss Rebels Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ole Miss opens…

Norfolk State Spartans at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ole Miss opens the season at home against Norfolk State.

Ole Miss finished 22-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 15 from deep.

Norfolk State finished 30-5 overall last season while going 12-3 on the road. The Spartans gave up 56.7 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

