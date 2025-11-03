Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 12 Ole Miss…

No. 12 Ole Miss hosts Norfolk State in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:54 AM

Norfolk State Spartans at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ole Miss opens the season at home against Norfolk State.

Ole Miss finished 22-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 15 from deep.

Norfolk State finished 30-5 overall last season while going 12-3 on the road. The Spartans gave up 56.7 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up