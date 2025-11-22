No. 1 UConn Huskies square off against the Utah Utes

Utah Utes (3-2) vs. UConn Huskies (5-0) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah and No. 1 UConn…

Utah Utes (3-2) vs. UConn Huskies (5-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and No. 1 UConn square off in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Huskies have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. UConn is first in the Big East with 23.0 assists per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 5.2.

The Utes have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 18.6 assists per game led by LA Sneed averaging 4.2.

UConn averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Utah gives up. Utah scores 12.4 more points per game (72.6) than UConn gives up to opponents (60.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is shooting 46.8% and averaging 20.4 points for the Huskies. Ashlynn Shade is averaging 6.6 points.

Maty Wilke is averaging 13 points for the Utes. Lani White is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

