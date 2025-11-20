No. 1 UConn Huskies play the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (4-0) vs. UConn Huskies (4-0) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on…

Michigan Wolverines (4-0) vs. UConn Huskies (4-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on No. 6 Michigan in Uncasville, Connecticut.

UConn went 37-3 overall with a 16-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 36.5 in the paint, 22.6 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

Michigan finished 23-11 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

