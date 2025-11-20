Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 1 UConn Huskies…

No. 1 UConn Huskies play the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:44 AM

Michigan Wolverines (4-0) vs. UConn Huskies (4-0)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn takes on No. 6 Michigan in Uncasville, Connecticut.

UConn went 37-3 overall with a 16-3 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 36.5 in the paint, 22.6 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

Michigan finished 23-11 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up