No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers square off against the Memphis Tigers

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:50 AM

Memphis Tigers (1-2) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue will face Memphis at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Purdue finished 24-12 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Boilermakers allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Memphis went 29-6 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

