No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers square off against the Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers (1-2) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-0)
Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue will face Memphis at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.
Purdue finished 24-12 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Boilermakers allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.
Memphis went 29-6 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second-chance points and 16.9 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
