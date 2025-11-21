Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » New Mexico Lobos and…

New Mexico Lobos and the Mississippi State Bulldogs square off

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 4:42 AM

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) vs. New Mexico Lobos (3-2)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will take on Mississippi State at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Lobos have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. New Mexico is second in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up