New Mexico Lobos and the Mississippi State Bulldogs square off

Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) vs. New Mexico Lobos (3-2) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico will take on Mississippi State at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Lobos have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. New Mexico is second in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

