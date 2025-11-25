Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » New Hampshire takes on…

New Hampshire takes on Brown after Graham’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 25, 2025, 4:42 AM

Brown Bears (2-5) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Brown after Jack Graham scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 98-66 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on their home court. New Hampshire is the America East leader with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by John Squire averaging 2.8.

The Bears are 1-2 on the road. Brown is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

New Hampshire averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Wildcats. Belal El Shakery is averaging 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0%.

Adrian Uchidiuno averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Langham is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up