New Hampshire takes on Brown after Graham’s 21-point performance

Brown Bears (2-5) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts…

Brown Bears (2-5) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Brown after Jack Graham scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 98-66 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on their home court. New Hampshire is the America East leader with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by John Squire averaging 2.8.

The Bears are 1-2 on the road. Brown is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

New Hampshire averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Wildcats. Belal El Shakery is averaging 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0%.

Adrian Uchidiuno averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Langham is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.