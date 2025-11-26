Live Radio
New Hampshire plays Brown after Graham’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 4:47 AM

Brown Bears (2-5) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Brown after Jack Graham scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 98-66 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in home games. New Hampshire ranks second in the America East with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Belal El Shakery averaging 6.7.

The Bears are 1-2 on the road. Brown is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 66.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.2 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Wildcats. Davide Poser is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Adrian Uchidiuno is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.4 points. Isaiah Langham is averaging 11.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

