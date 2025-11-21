Navy hosts NJIT in non-conference showdown

The Midshipmen are 1-1 in home games. Navy is third in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

NJIT Highlanders (3-2) at Navy Midshipmen (2-3)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ari Fulton and NJIT take on Donovan Draper and Navy in non-conference play.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 in home games. Navy is third in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Highlanders are 2-1 in road games. NJIT averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Navy’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Navy has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jinwoo Kim averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Austin Benigni is shooting 32.1% and averaging 13.4 points.

David Bolden averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Fulton is averaging 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds.

