Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Navy hosts NJIT in…

Navy hosts NJIT in non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 21, 2025, 9:33 AM

NJIT Highlanders (3-2) at Navy Midshipmen (2-3)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ari Fulton and NJIT take on Donovan Draper and Navy in non-conference play.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 in home games. Navy is third in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Highlanders are 2-1 in road games. NJIT averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Navy’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Navy has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jinwoo Kim averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Austin Benigni is shooting 32.1% and averaging 13.4 points.

David Bolden averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Fulton is averaging 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up