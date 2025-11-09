Morrow leads South Carolina State against N.C. A&T after 22-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays N.C. A&T after James Morrow scored 22 points in South Carolina State’s 82-72 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

N.C. A&T finished 7-25 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Aggies shot 40.8% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

South Carolina State went 13-4 in MEAC play and 7-10 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 6.7 bench points last season.

