Morehead State visits Georgia following Marshall’s 26-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Georgia after George Marshall scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 81-65 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Georgia went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.

Morehead State finished 15-17 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles shot 41.7% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

