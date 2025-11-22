Morehead State Eagles and the UL Monroe Warhawks square off in Johnson City, Tennessee

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-4) vs. Morehead State Eagles (2-4) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-4) vs. Morehead State Eagles (2-4)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on UL Monroe at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The Eagles have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Jon Carroll leads the Eagles with 6.3 boards.

The Warhawks have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. UL Monroe allows 78.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Morehead State is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.9% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Marshall is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles. Josiah LeGree is averaging 10.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 54.3%.

MJ Russell is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

