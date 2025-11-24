Montana Wheeler scores 16 as Bradley downs Princeton 88-64 at ESPN Events Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Montana Wheeler scored 16 points off the bench to lead Bradley past Princeton 88-64 on Monday…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Montana Wheeler scored 16 points off the bench to lead Bradley past Princeton 88-64 on Monday night in the Adventure bracket of the ESPN Events Invitational.

Wheeler added six assists for the Braves (3-3). Timoty van der Knaap scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jaquan Johnson added 13 points.

Jack Stanton led the way for the Tigers (3-4) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Hicke added 15 points and two steals.

Bradley took the lead for good with 1:07 remaining in the first half. The score was 40-34 at halftime, with Alex Huibregtse racking up nine points. Bradley pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead. Wheeler led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

