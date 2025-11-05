Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mississippi State hosts North…

Mississippi State hosts North Alabama in season opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:50 AM

North Alabama Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts North Alabama in the season opener.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 9.1 steals, 4.4 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Alabama finished 7-10 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Lions averaged 12.1 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up