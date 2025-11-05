Mississippi State hosts North Alabama in season opener

North Alabama Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under is…

North Alabama Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts North Alabama in the season opener.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 9.1 steals, 4.4 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

North Alabama finished 7-10 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Lions averaged 12.1 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

